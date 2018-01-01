Online Business Brokerage

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

Thousands of established businesses and business opportunities are bought and sold annually in North America, and now is your chance to cash in on the public's demand for opportunities in self-employment by posting a business for sale website. The site will have to be indexed into numerous sections that represent various businesses for sale and opportunities like manufacturing, distributorships and so on. In exchange for a $100 posting or listing fee, clients would receive a six-month posting on the site that describes their business or business opportunity for sale along with contact information. Once the website has been developed, it can be kicked into high gear by employing subcontract sales consultants to solicit listings. To secure listings the sales consultants could simply scan classified business for sale advertisements in their local area and contact the owner to pursue a listing agreement. Objections should be few, as this is a very low-cost, highly effective method for business owners wishing to sell their business to reach a global audience.