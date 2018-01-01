Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Helping people to become and stay organized can earn you as much as $40 per hour, and best of all the business can be put into action for only a few thousand dollars in startup capital. The main focus of an organization service is to assist clients to develop a system to organize their home, office, business or whatever else in their lives needs to be organized and put in place. Gaining clients for the service can be as easy as designing a marketing brochure explaining the service and distributing it to potential customers via fax and e-mail blasts, direct mail or personally handing out the marketing material at business networking meetings.