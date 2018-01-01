Package Design Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Most manufacturers realize that product packaging can be just as important as the product itself in terms of sales and overall success. This is why many manufacturers enlist the services of a professional when it comes time to design or redesign of packaging for their products. This is a terrific opportunity for enterprising entrepreneurs to capitalize by starting a packaging design service. Once again, potential clients can include just about any manufacturer introducing a new product to the marketplace or any manufacturer seeking to redesign existing packaging of a product. As a method to get started, consider redesigning packaging for a product produced locally in your area and that you feel could use a makeover in terms of the packaging appeal. Once completed, present your concepts and ideas to the manufacturer of the product along with a presentation of the possible benefits that can be gained by altering or changing the packaging entirely. You may be pleasantly surprised by the outcome of the meeting. Don't forget to ask for the business.