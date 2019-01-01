Patio Furniture Retailer

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $50,000 - $100,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

All new decks and patios require one thing to complete them: patio furniture. A retail business that sells patio furniture is a very easy business to initiate, as there are no special skill requirements. Patio furniture will pretty much sell itself, providing of course that the prices are fair and the quality is outstanding. Worldwide, there are thousands of manufacturers of patio furniture products, so securing a product line should not be difficult. Additionally, consider stocking an inventory of locally made cedar or log patio furniture, as traditionally wood patio chairs and tables have always been excellent sellers. Marketing the business can be accomplished by using all local print media, as well as by holding a grand opening sale to let potential customers know where you are and what products you stock.

