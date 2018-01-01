Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Pianos are everywhere and they all need to be tuned and maintained on a regular basis in order to work and sound perfect. The main requirement is you have to know how to tune and maintain various types of pianos. Providing you have this skill and a few hundred dollars, you're in business as a professional piano tuner. A piano tuning service can be operated right from your vehicle with the aid of a cellular telephone. Operating a piano tuning service is perfect for the person seeking a good part-time income to supplement an existing one. Contacting local music stores and music schools to promote your service will be the fastest way to earn business via referral and word-of-mouth advertising.