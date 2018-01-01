Pony Rides

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

This is definitely not your typical children-related business opportunity. However, there is a time-tested formula here: 'place kids and animals together and your business cannot fail.' Mobile might be the key ingredient to this business. Being a mobile business will enable you to travel to where the demand is greatest for the service. Logical locations include malls, fairs, festivals, flea markets and community parades. You will also want to establish a working relationship with other related businesses that can help support your business. These types of businesses will include carnival companies, kids party services, property managers, clubs and associations. Additionally, be sure to associate yourself with all the charity events in your area as your service is unique, which can help generate interest for the charity event and profits for you. Furthermore, to gain additional revenue, add a photograph or video service. What parent can resist purchasing a picture of their child on a pony?

Needed Equipment

There is a long list of requirements for starting and operating a children's pony ride business including, but not limited to, the following: transportation, boarding space, liability insurance and of course the ponies. Additionally, you'll want to familiar with ponies and their needs and requirements.