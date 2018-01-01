Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Making promotional buttons is a great home based business opportunity for the entrepreneur that is looking for a way to generate extra part-time income. The business is easy to start, requires little in the way of experience, equipment, or investment capital, and has the potential to earn you $25 per hour. Promotional buttons have been used by businesses, charities, and organizations for decades as an highly effective, low-cost marketing tool to get a message out about a product, service, or event. Creating promotional buttons could not be easier, especially when you consider that the design or message featured on the button can be supplied in digital format by the customer. It can also be easily created on a computer and then simply transferred via software to a printing stamp or pad to create the finished product. In addition to a computer and software, you will also need a button press, a pad printing press and a few supplies to get started--all of which add up to an initial investment of less than a few thousand dollars. Market the buttons to businesses, charity organizations, schools and just about any other business, club or group that is seeking a way to create a low-cost promotional campaign. Join business and social clubs to network for clients and be sure to hand out a lot of buttons promoting your promotional button business. Much more memorable than handing out a business card, wouldn't you agree?