Puzzle and Game Books

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Here is a great home based desktop publishing business to activate in any community. Sudoku, trivia, crossword puzzles and word search games are hot, and starting a business that creates puzzles and game books combined with coupons featuring discounts on products and services provided by local merchants has the potential to make you rich. The booklets could be sold locally through participating retailers that have advertisements and discount coupons featured in the book. Additionally, as a method to drive sales and interest in the game booklets, consider establishing an alliance with a local charity, wherein a portion of the revenues generated by book sales goes back to support community charity programs.