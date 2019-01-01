Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Most new home construction now utilizes pre-engineered and built roof trusses, as opposed to traditional rafter framing to form the roof structure of the house. This type of framing construction is faster and generally costs less money than rafter framing, making it a popular construction choice for contractors. The target market for this product is general contractors, home renovation companies, and architects. Setting introduction meetings with the owners of these firms is the best route to take in promoting and marketing the business. Additional considerations in establishing a business that manufactures roof trusses will be business location, equipment requirements, and most importantly, learning local building codes and regulations in terms of roof truss manufacturing.

