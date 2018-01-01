Safety Clothing Sales

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Selling safety clothing and footwear on a mobile basis to customers working in factories, at construction sites and in warehouses is a great business to get rolling. The business can be operated on a full- or part-time basis and managed right from a home based location. In North America, millions of dollars are spent every year by workers, companies and organizations to purchase safety clothing such as vests, coveralls and work boots. Securing a small portion of this very lucrative market can be as easy as securing wholesale accounts with manufacturers of these items, purchasing a delivery vehicle and creating a catalog featuring the items for sale and distributing it to potential clients.

