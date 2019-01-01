Sales Trainer

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Are you recognized as a top-producing sales professional who knows how to prospect for new business, win negotiations, and close the sale every time? If so, why not share your sales knowledge and experience and make huge profits in the process by training employees, managers, small business owners, and executives to also become top-producing sales professionals? And you won't have to interrupt your current sales position. You can train students online, via correspondence, with personal conference calls, and by way of evening and weekend workshops and seminars. That way you can make the transition to full-time sales training as your business and client list grows.

The Market

Target customers will include small business owners, salespeople, retail clerks, corporate managers and executives, students enrolled in business and marketing courses, professional service providers, volunteer fundraisers, and real estate professionals.

