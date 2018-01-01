Satellite Dish Sales And Installation

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Minisatellite dishes are in high demand by consumers, as many of these systems can receive a few hundred televisions and radio stations for the cost of a basic television cable service. There has never been a better time to start a business that sells and installs minisatellite dishes, as the product and service is still relatively new, yet well proven, and saturation of the market place is many years (if ever) away. The first step to establishing this type of business is to secure a sales and installation contract with one of the many manufacturers and subscription providers. The next step is to effectively market the product and installation service, and this can be accomplished by building a direct sales team to represent the products and services, as well as utilizing all traditional advertising mediums to gain consumer interest in the business. Additionally, be sure not to overlook apartment and condominium buildings as potential clients, as it is often easier to market to a captive audience once one or two people are on board and have purchased the product and service.