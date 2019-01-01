Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $50,000 - $100,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

When most people think of a car wash, they tend to think of an exterior-conveyor wash. There are other types of washes, though, including self-service car washes. Most self-service car washes are coin-operated brush-and-hose combinations that the driver uses to dispense soap, wash the card and rinse it off.

The Market

The self-service car wash patron is typically a renter. Since they don't own a home and may have little space to wash a car where they live, a professional facility is a necessity. They're also a bit more cost-conscious than those who frequent full-service or exterior-conveyor washes, and tend to have slightly lower incomes. Men tend to use self-serves more than women, according to industry research.

Needed Equipment

You need the wash unit, vacuums and water systems for your car wash.

