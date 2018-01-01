Specialty Rug Sales

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Here are two options for starting a business that retails Oriental, Indian and Persian rugs and carpets. The first option is to locate and secure a foreign supplier for the carpets and negotiate an exclusive sales and distribution contract to represent their products in the U.S. The second option is to purchase secondhand, high-quality carpets and resell them for a profit. The second option is substantially less capital intensive to start and operate. However, the profit potential for the business is also somewhat limited to the availability of a plentiful product source. Regardless of the way the business is approached and established, the fact remains, handmade Eastern rugs and carpets are in very high demand by consumers and professional decorators, and often one single carpet can retail for as much as $10,000.