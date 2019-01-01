My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sports Team Uniform Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? Yes
Online Operation? No

Schools, sports associations, and sports clubs can all be potential customers for a business that specializes in retailing team uniforms. Millions of people across North America participate in amateur sporting events such as football, baseball, hockey and soccer on a weekly basis. Almost all of these sports teams have one thing in common: The members of the teams dress in a uniform that represents the team. Selling team sportswear with logos, names and numbers printed on the clothing items is a very easy business to get rolling. You can purchase equipment required to silk-screen and embroider the athletic wear, or you can subcontract this element of the business out to established silk-screen and embroidery companies and concentrate on marketing. Gaining customers can be as easy as creating a catalog of the team uniforms that you stock and setting appointments with decision makers representing the sports teams to solicit business.

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur