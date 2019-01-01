Sports Team Uniform Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Schools, sports associations, and sports clubs can all be potential customers for a business that specializes in retailing team uniforms. Millions of people across North America participate in amateur sporting events such as football, baseball, hockey and soccer on a weekly basis. Almost all of these sports teams have one thing in common: The members of the teams dress in a uniform that represents the team. Selling team sportswear with logos, names and numbers printed on the clothing items is a very easy business to get rolling. You can purchase equipment required to silk-screen and embroider the athletic wear, or you can subcontract this element of the business out to established silk-screen and embroidery companies and concentrate on marketing. Gaining customers can be as easy as creating a catalog of the team uniforms that you stock and setting appointments with decision makers representing the sports teams to solicit business.

