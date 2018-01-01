Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Specializing in custom stenciling is a fantastic low-investment business you can start and manage right from a home based office. In the past few years stenciling has once again become a popular interior decorating art medium. The uses vary from decorative wall borders to creating beautiful patterns on cabinet doors. To get started all you have to do is practice. There are many how-to books and videos available that will teach you specific secrets and methods about creative paint stenciling. Basic materials that will be required include paint, paintbrushes, additional paint applicators, and predesigned stenciling templates. Of course if you have creative flair, you can design your own custom stenciling templates. A paint stenciling service is best marketed by way of referral or word-of-mouth advertising. It may take a little longer to establish a client base this way; however, the extra time will enable you to gain valuable stenciling practice and experience for your new service.