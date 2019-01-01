Store Directory Boards

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Large retailers, office buildings, malls, and sports complexes all use directory boards to show visitors where they are, where items can be found, and where the various departments are located. Manufacturing store and office directory boards is a very artistic process, simply because the requirements for each location varies. This means that in most cases you do not have to compete against mass-produced directory boards. However, this is still a very competitive segment of the manufacturing and sign industry, so be sure to take a unique and innovative approach to the manufacturing process and appearance of the finished product. Recently, some companies have been selling and installing electronic directory boards for free into high-traffic locations. Of course, the catch is that the boards also feature advertising, which is sold to local businesses that serve the community. This may be a route to consider.

