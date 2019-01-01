Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Starting a home based telephone survey service is a terrific new business venture to set in motion. A few of the best aspects about starting this type of business include <BR> • Homebased business opportunity with very flexible operating hours <BR> • Growth industry, proven and stable, and no previous experience or special skills requirements<BR> • Low initial startup investment and minimal monthly operating overheads<BR> Once established, referrals and repeat business should drive the marketing. However, gaining clients to establish the business can be as easy as developing a direct-mail marketing program and distributing a marketing package to potential clients. The marketing package should include the various benefits that clients receive with you service, as well as a complete description of the service.

Categories