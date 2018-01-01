Take-Out Chicken and Wings

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Franchises Available? Yes
Online Operation? No

Starting a take-out chicken and wings restaurant is a very easy business venture to set in motion. This type of restaurant requires little experience to operate and the kitchen equipment needed can be purchased secondhand. Like many restaurants, a take-out chicken and wings restaurant can be established in a fixed location, such as a storefront or kiosk in a mall food court. The business can also be operated on a mobile basis from an enclosed trailer or van that has been converted into a mobile restaurant. Assuming the restaurant is operating from a fixed location, be sure to proved customers with a free delivery service, as this can potentially increase the size of your market to include customers that may otherwise not frequent the restaurant. Additionally, operating the restaurant in a take-out format will also help reduce the amount of space and the amount of star-up capital you need to get the restaurant rolling.

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.