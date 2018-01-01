Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Starting a take-out chicken and wings restaurant is a very easy business venture to set in motion. This type of restaurant requires little experience to operate and the kitchen equipment needed can be purchased secondhand. Like many restaurants, a take-out chicken and wings restaurant can be established in a fixed location, such as a storefront or kiosk in a mall food court. The business can also be operated on a mobile basis from an enclosed trailer or van that has been converted into a mobile restaurant. Assuming the restaurant is operating from a fixed location, be sure to proved customers with a free delivery service, as this can potentially increase the size of your market to include customers that may otherwise not frequent the restaurant. Additionally, operating the restaurant in a take-out format will also help reduce the amount of space and the amount of star-up capital you need to get the restaurant rolling.