Head of Business Operations at EER

Aideen Hopkins has lived in Dubai for seven years, of which she has worked with EER for four. She is Irish and holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from NUI, Galway. She has lived and worked in Germany, Australia and the UK but currently calls Dubai home. Hopkins is an active member of the Irish Business Network (IBN), which aims to provide a networking and educational platform for Irish professionals in Dubai. She currently sits on the committee.