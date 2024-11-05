AlDhabi AlMheiri
Bio
AlDhabi AlMheiri is a young Emirati columnist, entrepreneur, and publisher as well as a Guinness World Records titleholder. As the founder of Rainbow Chimney Bookstore and Publishing House, she is committed to empowering young writers and promoting cultural diversity through the transformative power of storytelling and publishing. AlDhabi firmly believes in the power of stories, providing children with a chance to express their thoughts, feelings, and experiences through books.
As the author of two books and the publisher of over 52 works by children from diverse backgrounds, AlMheiri’s mission is to promote education, sustainability, financial literacy, and emotional resilience through narrative. Her initiatives, such as “Books from Children to Children,” foster creativity and self-expression among youth while addressing crucial social issues like diversity, inclusion, and emotional well-being.
In addition to her work in literature, AlMheiri is a passionate advocate for children with additional needs, ensuring that their voices are amplified and their unique talents are recognized and nurtured. Her enthusiasm for finance has also driven her entrepreneurial ventures, making her a role model for young aspiring business leaders.
AlMheiri’s commitment to education and personal development is exemplified by her academic achievements. She graduated as a Fellow from Georgetown University’s School of Business in 2024, in collaboration with the US Mission to the UAE, and successfully completed the Entrepreneurship Program offered by Google and the UAE Ministry of Economy.
Through her work and vision, AlMheiri is leaving a lasting impact on young people, advocating for a future where education, storytelling, financial literacy, and sustainability are the cornerstones of societal progress. Her initiatives are deeply aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reflecting her dedication to creating a better world for future generations.
Latest
The Future is Already Here: A Message from a Young Entrepreneur on Emirati Women's Day
To every Emirati girl - and every girl who calls the UAE home - don't wait to grow up to lead. Your dreams are valid. Your ideas are powerful. Your voice matters. In our nation, every girl is part of us.
What The UAE's AI Education Revolution Could Mean for the Future of Classroom Activities: Insights from a Young Entrepreneur
AI will soon make it hard to distinguish between firmware and finger painting in UAE classrooms.
From Startups to Self-Care: Why Young Founders Must Prioritize Mental Health
Insights from a young Emirati entrepreneur.
The Impact of Emotional Intelligence on Young Entrepreneurs
A 10-year-old entrepreneur shares how inculcating emotional intelligence training into her life has aided her entrepreneurial success.
Fail Forward: How Young Entrepreneurs can Turn Failures into Learning Opportunities
Even big names and successful entrepreneurs have faced challenges on the way to success. What makes them successful is that they embrace failure and learn from their failure.
Passion Pursuit: How To Build Confidence As A First-Time Young Startup Founder
When you know the purpose of your business, it's easier to gain confidence in its potential.