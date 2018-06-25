Alex Ionides
Managing Director, Silx
Alex Ionides is Managing Director of Silx, a Dubai-based digital marketing agency. Previously, Alex was General Manager of the Dubai office of global PR company Hill+Knowlton Strategies, and Managing Director of Munich-based marketing agency Threeview. He grew up in Vancouver, Canada, receiving a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mass Communication from Simon Fraser University. In addition to his career in marketing, Alex worked for many years as a journalist in the Middle East. He has lived and worked in the US, Germany, Hong Kong, Egypt, and now Dubai.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How UAE Businesses Can Protect The Ecosystem While Navigating The COVID-19 Pandemic
In the UAE, where there are no direct unemployment benefits, there is nothing short of a moral obligation among companies to take measured and careful steps when deciding where and how much to cut in order to navigate their businesses through the COVID-19 minefield.
Three Pitfalls When Trying Too Hard To 'Go Viral'
One of the first things we learn as marketers is to 'choose the target audience wisely'.
The How-To: Capture User Value With Digital Impressions
Going beyond bounce rates and visit-to-leads, here's why content marketing metrics should measure experiences (and not numbers) to predict ROI better.
Three Ways Content Marketing Boosts The Value Of Your Leads
By adopting and properly executing a content marketing strategy you will be well equipped to improve traffic and give your sales team the high-quality leads they need.
Don't Blame The Marketing: Five Reasons Why Your Company May Actually Be Struggling
Cutting marketing and advertising budgets during downturns is a common knee-jerk reaction. But is it always the right one?
Why UAE Companies Lag On Content Marketing And How To Catch Up
Businesses need to look at how taking a content marketing approach benefits their long-term growth.