Amir Sohrabi

AVP, Emerging Markets, Citrix

Amir Sohrabi is Area Vice President and Head of Digital Transformation for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Citrix.

 

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Leadership

Rethinking Leadership For The Digital Era

Businesses need to establish a stable, recognizable brand with a sharp and clearly communicated vision, while constantly being challenged to adapt to rapidly-changing circumstances, technologies, and market conditions.

More Authors You Might Like