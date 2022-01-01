Anas Hijjawi
Chief Commercial Officer at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ)
Anas Hijjawi is the Chief Commercial Officer at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), a powerhouse business and industrial hub in the UAE that uniquely offers customizable solutions to free zone and non-free zone businesses. From freelancers and startups to SMEs and industrialists, RAKEZ’s multinational community is flourishing in over 50 industries.
Latest
Innovation Nation: How The UAE Is Establishing Itself As A Global Frontrunner In Game-Changing Technologies
A look at how the UAE government has made it clear that the country will become a global hub for tech, innovation, and business.