Andre Hattingh
Head of Commercial Products, CEMEA Visa
Andre Hattingh, as the Head of Commercial Products CEMEA Visa has over 15 years of experience in card payments in consumer and commercial products. He has been with VISA for seven years, first heading up core products in Sub-Saharan Africa, and for the past three years, he has been overseeing commercial products for the CEMEA region.
