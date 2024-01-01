Andre Hattingh

Head of Commercial Products, CEMEA Visa

Andre Hattingh, as the Head of Commercial Products CEMEA Visa has over 15 years of experience in card payments in consumer and commercial products. He has been with VISA for seven years, first heading up core products in Sub-Saharan Africa, and for the past three years, he has been overseeing commercial products for the CEMEA region. 

Latest

Growth Strategies

Getting Ahead With Savvy Payment Management

Andre Hattingh outlines the benefits of SMEs choosing the credit route.

