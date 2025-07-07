Anil Bhoyrul

Shaping Skylines, Shaping Lives: The Vision of Ajay Bhatia

From bold architectural statements to wellness-driven communities, SOL Properties' CEO Ajay Bhatia is reimagining what "home" means in Dubai's ever-evolving landscape.

Editor's Note: Why My Phone Is Now My Mall

Will malls become museums of consumer nostalgia? Will shopping become something we used to do in person, like renting DVDs?

Meet Robert the Robot by RB Labs – The "Man" Who Stole the Show at the AI for Good Summit

Robot functions as finance guru and "loyal friend."

Editor's Note: Wio Bank has Changed the Game for Startups

Opening a business bank account used to be a nightmare. Until now.

"We Do Everything 100": Inside the World of Jets 100 Boss Afshin Sajedi

Unlike traditional brokers, Jets 100 isn't just offering flights. It's curating exclusive, all-inclusive experiences: seamless, immersive, and hyper-personalized.

Is It Time to End Commission Only Contracts for Real Estate Brokers?

Many brokers work on commission only – meaning zero salary. Given the competitive nature of the industry, many go several months without earning anything.

