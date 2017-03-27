Aparajita Mukherjee
Senior Journalist, Entrepreneur Qatar
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
GOIC: Engineering A Diversified Robust Economy For Qatar
Qatar needs a defined industrial strategy in sync qith Qatar National Vision 2030 to catalyze SME growth, says Dr. Ali Hamed Al-Mulla, Assistant Secretary General for Industrial Projects Sector, Gulf Organization For Industrial Consulting (GOIC).
Expanding Horizons: Karim Yazbek, Vice President and Country Manager - Qatar, Hill International
As the Qatar Country Manager of one of the largest independent project management consultants, Karim Yazbek, Vice President of Hill International, has a long and varied experience in the region, having served in Dubai, Bahrain and now, Qatar.
Customer First: How The Costa Coffee Brand Is Standing Out In Qatar
Hassan Jawad, Divisional Manager of Costa Coffee - Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia, explains the USP of the coffee brand in Qatar.
Enabling Qatar's SMEs: SAP's Gergi Abboud On The Company's Offerings For Entrepreneurs
As the Managing Director of the Gulf, North Africa, Pakistan, Levant for SAP, Gergi Abboud keeps a close eye on the Middle East business arena, and so, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Qatar is one of his company's key markets in this region, with its SME sector ranking highly in terms of SAP's focus areas.
Qatar Startup Feed Reinvents Communication Between Foodies And Restaurants
The startup was driven by the view that "implementation of interactive technology" was a gap in the hotel-restaurant-café (HoReCa) industry.
Doha Festival City CEO Kareem Shamma On What The New Mall Will Bring To Qatar
As Doha Festival City gets set to open its doors this month, CEO Kareem Shamma explores on what the new mall will bring to Qatar.