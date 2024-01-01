Asma Bajawa
Founder and Managing Director, PeopleFirst HR Consultancy
Asma Bajawa is the founder and Managing Director of PeopleFirst HR Consultancy. Born and bred in the UK, Asma started her career with British Airways where she spent 22 years working in different aspects of the business, but predominately in HR and training and development. 10 years ago, Asma moved to the UAE where she held a number of senior HR Director roles before setting up PeopleFirst. Since then, she has spearheaded the company to become one of the leading HR consultancies in the region.
