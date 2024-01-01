Dhiren Harchandani
Serial Entrepreneur, author, endurance athlete, and transformation architect
Dhiren Harchandani began his professional journey as a consultant in the Silicon Valley where he worked for several Fortune 500 companies and startups before embarking on his entrepreneurial journey where he has founded and exited multiple ventures.
As a transformation architect, he plans, designs, and oversees the transformation of entrepreneurs and executives focusing on how to master their inner game. As an author, he writes about the formula for sustainable transformation. As an essentialist, he's committed to focusing on the 20% that generates 80% of the results in life and business. His passion for family and endurance sports has served as anchors to his life.
Latest
Mastering The Act of True Leadership By Playing The Inner Game
Outstanding leadership involves connecting with our innermost selves.
Five Ways Entrepreneurs Can Enhance Their Productivity With Essentialism And Deep Work
Essentialism and deep work are powerful habits that can help you reflect on how to manage your time and energy in life. Merging these two ideas can transform your experience at work and in life.
Five Ways to Stay Motivated On Your Journey to Success
As an entrepreneur, you must master the art of staying motivated at all times in order to avoid losing countless hours of productivity.
Five Tactics To Help Move Your Business Ahead After A Crisis
The business world is ever-changing, and the ability to adapt to change is the true mark of an entrepreneur.
Defining Priorities: When Fatherhood And Entrepreneurship Collide
"My mask was off, and I realized that being vulnerable is being strong. I can't do it all, and that's okay."