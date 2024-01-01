Serial Entrepreneur, author, endurance athlete, and transformation architect

Dhiren Harchandani began his professional journey as a consultant in the Silicon Valley where he worked for several Fortune 500 companies and startups before embarking on his entrepreneurial journey where he has founded and exited multiple ventures.

As a transformation architect, he plans, designs, and oversees the transformation of entrepreneurs and executives focusing on how to master their inner game. As an author, he writes about the formula for sustainable transformation. As an essentialist, he's committed to focusing on the 20% that generates 80% of the results in life and business. His passion for family and endurance sports has served as anchors to his life.