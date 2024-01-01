Dipika Mallya
Founder, Ideation Labs
Latest
How Design Thinking Can Help Foster An Entrepreneurial Mindset
Researchers have identified nine concepts from the design thinking domain that can have direct application to entrepreneurship education
The Power of Design Jams (And How They Can Help Your Startup)
With the UAE Innovation Month in full swing, it could be the right time to explore the concept of design jams within organizations, governments and societies.
Start Small: The Manager's Guide to Corporate Innovation
Boosting innovation at the workplace is crucial for organizations to stay competitive and future-oriented.
Eureka! Four Ideation Techniques To Get Your Team Thinking
Structured ideation can be used to solve a variety of business challenges; from developing a marketing strategy to redesigning a product or service.