Dipika Mallya

Founder, Ideation Labs

Dipika Mallya is the founder of Ideation Labs, a non-profit initiative to bring design thinking mindsets and tools to educational institutions, corporations, and community organizations. She has worked for leading entities in the region, including the UAE Ministry of Education, The Al-Futtaim Group, and Cleartrip Middle East. She holds a master’s degree in advertising from The University of Texas at Austin, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Her areas of interest include educational design, innovation policy, and social entrepreneurship. 

Growth Strategies

How Design Thinking Can Help Foster An Entrepreneurial Mindset

Researchers have identified nine concepts from the design thinking domain that can have direct application to entrepreneurship education

Growth Strategies

The Power of Design Jams (And How They Can Help Your Startup)

With the UAE Innovation Month in full swing, it could be the right time to explore the concept of design jams within organizations, governments and societies.

Growth Strategies

Start Small: The Manager's Guide to Corporate Innovation

Boosting innovation at the workplace is crucial for organizations to stay competitive and future-oriented.

Growth Strategies

Eureka! Four Ideation Techniques To Get Your Team Thinking

Structured ideation can be used to solve a variety of business challenges; from developing a marketing strategy to redesigning a product or service.

