Dr. Melodena Stephens Balakrishnan

Professor of Innovation Management, Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government

Professor Melodena Stephens is the author of the book, Business with Purpose: Advancing Social Enterprise. She is the Professor of Innovation Management at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, Dubai, UAE. She can be reached via email on Melodena.stephensb@mbrsg.ac.ae and on Twitter @melodena.

How Your Business Can Carry Out Social Innovation (And Become A Force For Good)

The main thing for companies to recognize at this stage it that you can have a tremendous impact on the world by the message you are sending out. Are you inclusive? Do you live your values? What matters most: profits or people?

The How-To: Scaling Social Enterprise Ventures

The world needs social entrepreneurs, and social entrepreneurs need funds!

Five Tips For Building Your Startup's Brand Strategy

The company brand is your personal calling card- it can stay with you forever.

The Roadmap For Building A Business With Heart

A business with heart need not be a large corporation with a strong CSR outreach program; it can be a startup that has an embedded purpose to do good.

Hope, Optimism and Resiliency: The Three Most Powerful Leadership Tools You Can Have As An Entrepreneur

A study of leaders in high technology startups and established firms found that the traits of hope, optimism, and resiliency had a direct impact on transformational leadership, which directly impacted firm performance.

Eight Steps To Create An Entrepreneurial Roadmap For Your Venture

Many entrepreneurs "fall" into a venture, and before you know it, they find themselves frantically both building and learning about a business at the same time.

