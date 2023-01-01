CEO, RAK Digital Assets Oasis

Dr. Sameer Al Ansari is the CEO of RAK Digital Assets Oasis (RAK DAO) in the UAE, the world's first and only common law free zone established to support and nurture virtual assets companies. Situated in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK DAO offers a transparent legislative framework that simplifies the process of opening and operating virtual assets companies. By fostering a vibrant ecosystem and providing comprehensive services, RAK DAO drives the future of emerging sectors, propelling innovation, and unlocking the potential of digital assets.