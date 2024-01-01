Fahad-Quentin Bahar
Managing Director, Rhinos Middle East
Fahad-Quentin Bahar, Managing Director of Rhinos Middle East, helps customers digitize all aspects of their business and create lasting experiences for their own customers. Rhinos specializes in creating tailor made incentivization software, designed to maximize revenue opportunities and enhance employee performance.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Your Customers Owe You Nothing (But You Owe Them Your Loyalty)
Customer loyalty in the current era is a rapidly changing space, with more and more companies building their own tech-driven programs, or leaning on an existing or open platform.
Boosting Business Through Employee Incentivization
Your employees are the key to getting that sale over the line.