Hanting Zhu, a lifelong gamer and seasoned marketing professional with over 13+ years of experience, spearheads gaming and esports at Publicis Groupe ME&T. His deep-rooted passion for gaming, combined with a diverse background in marketing across various global locations, has allowed him to unlock exceptional value for brands in the gaming and Web3 realm.

Hanting's expertise spans multiple domains, from data-driven strategies, creative content, and social media to gamer insights, sponsorships, esports tournaments, and more. By transforming gaming and esports into full marketing value chain solutions, he creates fun, authentic, and meaningful experiences for gamers while providing global vision, regional relevance, and local insights to his teams and brands he works with.