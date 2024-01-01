Haris Aghadi
Co-founder and CEO, Meddy
Latest
11 Lessons Learned Raising A Series A Round For My Startup
The founder of Meddy, a GCC-based healthtech startup that helps patients find the best doctors and book appointments with them, shares his insights from the fundraising experience.
The How-To: Starting Up A Business In Qatar
Haris Aghadi, co-founder of Qatar-based online platform Meddy, offers a guide to starting a business in Qatar.