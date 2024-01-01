Independent ad maker

Harish Menon has over 15 years of experience in advertising in India and the UAE. He was the art director at Art UAE where he conceptualized and steered prestigious events and campaign before becoming an independent ad maker working with various ad agencies in the country. He is the brain behind successful ad and rebranding campaigns of brands like DEWA, Kiabi, SWIPECOIN, CAE-UK, VAMA Middle East to name a few.