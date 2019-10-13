Ian Dillon
Co-founder, Now Money
Ian Dillon is the co-founder of NOW Money. Ian was educated at Cambridge and Exeter Universities. Whilst at Cambridge, he started a successful e-commerce business, which has recently been sold. Ian’s former banking career was spent at HSBC, working in retail and corporate banking and FX, before taking a management role within investment banking capital markets. In 2015, he co-founded NOW Money, an accounts and remittance service for the unbanked population of the Middle East. He was recently honored with the “UAE Fintech Founder” award at the Fintech Abu Dhabi 2019 Awards.
Take The Lead: The Race Is On For The First Fintech Unicorn To Emerge Out Of The Middle East And Africa Region
Our challenges here relate largely to the barriers created by existing banking systems, which will take time to overcome, and regulatory challenges that regulators across the region are already working hard to rectify.
First Person: The Impact The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Having On Our Startup, Our Customers, And Our MENA Region
The founder of fintech startup NOW Money reflects on how the world of business will be reshaped for the coming years.
How To Get Western Venture Capital Firms To Invest In Your Startup
Why we need Western venture capital firms in the Middle East entrepreneurial landscape (and how to get them to invest in your startup).
What You Should Do Before You Quit Your Job To Become A Full-Time Entrepreneur
Learn from an entrepreneur's mistakes.
Rethinking Banking (With Fintech)
The banks' own management know fintech companies are what they need, but they are doing nothing about it!
The Personal Impact Of Leaving A Corporate To Create A Startup
Running a fintech startup offers a unique chance to change the world.