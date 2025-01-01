Justin Harper

Justin Harper is an award-winning business journalist and editor who has worked across four continents and for the biggest names in media, including the BBC, FT Business, Daily Mail, and others. He is the co-founder of The Crypto Radio and an experienced podcast host.

Finance

Building Trust in a Volatile Market

Sheikh is building his company from Dubai, a city rapidly becoming synonymous with crypto innovation.

Growth Strategies

10X Health's Brandon Dawson Brings Precision-Wellness Innovation to the UAE

Brandon Dawson's mission is to help entrepreneurs worldwide scale without repeating his mistakes.

Growth Strategies

From Pop Culture Pioneer to Collectibles Champion

The founder of the Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC) Arafaat Ali Khan on his latest venture.

Starting a Business

How Rami Tabbara Is Unlocking Real Estate for the Digital Age

"When we explain it to new users, we tell them it's like buying shares in a company - except the company is a property. You earn your share of rental income, benefit from appreciation, and you can do it all from your phone."

Starting a Business

"We Got Funded!" Shake Your Plants (SYP) Secure Shark Tank Funding

Shake Your Plants founders talk about their setbacks after securing Shark Tank funding.

