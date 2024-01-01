Kathleen Bury
Chief Executive Officer, Mowgli Foundation
Latest
Bringing Balance To The Entrepreneurship Ecosystem In MENA
On average, 80% of startup entrepreneurs fail on their first attempt, so it is imperative that the surrounding ecosystem supports them, rather than hinders them.
The Role of Mentorship In Achieving Economic Growth For The MENA Region
Mentoring that focuses on supporting both the business and personal aspects of the entrepreneur is key to ensuring the greatest Return On Mentoring Investment (ROMI).