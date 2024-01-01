Maysaa Ajjan
Maysaa Ajjan is an entrepreneurial writer who loves tech and inspirational stories. You can reach her via Twitter at @MaysaaAjjan.
Meet Harbuk: Syria's First Online Shopping Platform
Syrian entrepreneur Ahmed Nahas is the founder behind Harbuk, Syria's first online shopping platform that works by accepting cash on delivery, instead of online payment.
Wearables For Kids: Syrian Entrepreneur Raafat Hantoush, Co-Founder, Bote, Can Help You Track Your Children
Bote is a tracking device that helps parents track their children and keep them safe through smart insoles (footbeds) inserted in the child's shoes.
Meet LiBeiroot, The Car-Hailing App Straddling The Lebanese-Syrian Border
Noticing a hurdle for carpool passengers crossing the Lebanon-Syria border, this duo launched LiBeiroot.
Egyptian Entrepreneur Essam Hashim Hacks E-Waste Recycling For His Country
Hashim has approached several governmental entities and others from the private sectors with the offer of partnerships.
Four Syrian Startups Determined To Make It Big
Entrepreneurship is about thriving while having scarce resources, and spotting opportunities in places that might be considered disastrous. Some Syrian youth seem to have adopted this mindset and have formed successful startups in the fields of technology, education and others.