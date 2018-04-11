Medy Navani
CEO, Design Haus Medy
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
The Office Of The Future: Five Predictions For What Workplaces Will Look Like
As we hurtle toward the future at lightning speed, the workplace is seeing a tremendous change.
Four Signs It's Time For A Career Change
Changing careers can be daunting, but sometimes, it's a necessary step in the pursuit of job happiness.
Leading With Your Gut
Your gut is an important decision-making tool- so don't dismiss it so quickly when it comes to call and let it lead the way.
Maintaining A Healthy Mind And Body Is Key To Finding Balance As An Entrepreneur
The daily grind regularly gets the better of us and for the majority, each day is unbalanced when it comes to physical and mental wellbeing.
Five Things You Must Always Bring To The Table As A CEO
The actionable traits every CEO must have to succeed in leading their employees in the world of business.
Five Reasons Why Working Fewer Hours Will Ensure Better Productivity This Ramadan Season
Working fewer hours has proven to enhance employees' work-focus, time management and overall satisfaction, which leads to a fruitful and more profitable business.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-