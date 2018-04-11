Medy Navani

CEO, Design Haus Medy

Medy Navani is the CEO of Design Haus Medy. Established in 2006, Design Haus Medy is an award-winning architecture and interior design practice based in Dubai. With over 233 projects completed, Design Haus Medy uses a bespoke approach for each client, rich in intellectual rigor and creativity, to develop inspiring places with a powerful visual impact.

Latest

Growth Strategies

The Office Of The Future: Five Predictions For What Workplaces Will Look Like

As we hurtle toward the future at lightning speed, the workplace is seeing a tremendous change.

Growth Strategies

Four Signs It's Time For A Career Change

Changing careers can be daunting, but sometimes, it's a necessary step in the pursuit of job happiness.

Growth Strategies

Leading With Your Gut

Your gut is an important decision-making tool- so don't dismiss it so quickly when it comes to call and let it lead the way.

Growth Strategies

Maintaining A Healthy Mind And Body Is Key To Finding Balance As An Entrepreneur

The daily grind regularly gets the better of us and for the majority, each day is unbalanced when it comes to physical and mental wellbeing.

Leadership

Five Things You Must Always Bring To The Table As A CEO

The actionable traits every CEO must have to succeed in leading their employees in the world of business.

Growth Strategies

Five Reasons Why Working Fewer Hours Will Ensure Better Productivity This Ramadan Season

Working fewer hours has proven to enhance employees' work-focus, time management and overall satisfaction, which leads to a fruitful and more profitable business.

