Mina Shenoda
Growth and Marketing Manager, Eventtus
Mina Shenoda is the Growth and Marketing Manager of Eventtus in Cairo. He is a storyteller with a versatile background in marketing, media, advertising and business development, a published author, and a public speaker at his core.
Latest
Making It Big: Four Steps To Grow Your Business To A Regional And Global Success
How MENA startup Eventtus managed to lock global deals with the top players in each continent.
