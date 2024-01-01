Mina Shenoda

Growth and Marketing Manager, Eventtus

Mina Shenoda is the Growth and Marketing Manager of Eventtus in Cairo. He is a storyteller with a versatile background in marketing, media, advertising and business development, a published author, and a public speaker at his core.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Making It Big: Four Steps To Grow Your Business To A Regional And Global Success

How MENA startup Eventtus managed to lock global deals with the top players in each continent.

