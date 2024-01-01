Nelio Leone

Founder and CEO, Urban Monks

Nelio Leone is the founder and chief executive officer of Urban Monks, a growth marketing agency headquartered in Dubai dedicated to building awesome brands. Nelio has been a growth marketer for nearly a decade, and he has a passion for building edgy brands with digital flair. He discovered this passion during his time at Careem, where he was the Director of Brand and Organic Growth, and one of the company’s first 30 employees. Nelio has also held roles at Washmen, L’Oreal, and Chanel. He speaks six languages, and even learned Mandarin by hacking through it in the back seats of cabs.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Marketing

Recession-Proof Marketing: Five Tips For Your Business To Ride The Tsunami Caused By The COVID-19 Crisis

Businesses are bracing for impact: some will get wiped out, some will have the surf of their lifetime. Like riding a wave, it all comes down to how you catch it- or in this case, how it catches you.

Growth Strategies

How To Master The Ebb And Flow Of A Hyper Growth Startup

Every hyper growth can be dizzying, disorienting, and takes an immense amount of innovation and talent.

More Authors You Might Like