Noor Sweid
Managing Partner, Global Ventures,
Noor Sweid is the Managing Partner of Global Ventures, the leading international venture capital firm in the UAE. Noor is passionate about enabling disruptive technology companies and their emerging market founders to solve real problems while changing the world with measurable impact.
Identified by Forbes magazine as one of the “World’s Top 50 Women in Tech," Noor's previous roles include CIO at The Dubai Future Foundation, and founder of ZenYoga studio chain (acquired by Cedarbridge). Furthermore, Noor was the first Arab woman to scale, IPO, and operate a public company in the MENA region, listing Depa on the NASDAQ Dubai and the London Stock Exchange (DEPA:DU) for US$1.1. billion in April 2008.
Noor holds bachelors’ degrees in finance and economics from Boston College as well as an MBA from MIT Sloan.
