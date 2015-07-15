Rani Nasr

Digital Activation and Delivery Manager, Leo Burnett Lebanon

Rani Nasr is a Digital Activation and Delivery Manager at Leo Burnett Lebanon, based in Beirut.   

Technology

10 Things To Expect At Google's City Of The Future: Project Sidewalk

Sidewalk Labs, the Alphabet company of 100 people that is taking on this project, was built with the aim of improving city life using Google's technology research.

Growth Strategies

Six Valuable Points I Learned From My Mentor

You meet a lot of people that teach you lessons about things in life, and it's plausible to say that you can learn something new from every person that ever crosses your path. So what gives a mentor that title? What sets them apart from the pack?

Technology

Ten Technology Trends That (Might) Change Our World In 2016

The beautiful (and perhaps even intimidating) spectrum of technology is still unfolding, and 2016 is a crucial turning point on many levels.

Leadership

"Make It Happen." Nicolas Sehnaoui Talks Digital, Development And Lebanese 'Treps

The future of Lebanon resides in the minds and hearts of young tech entrepreneurs, says the former Lebanese Minister of Telecommunications.

Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs Lebnan And Arz Nader Get You Downloading

Game Cooks was founded with the main objective of building games that have culturally relevant plots and elements that users from this region could relate to.

Marketing

The Rise, Evolution And Future Of Branded Mobile Application Marketing In MENA

Born Interactive CEO Fadi Sabbagha talks about the growth and importance of mobile and m-commerce in the MENA region.

