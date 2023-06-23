Rashi Sethi
Co-Founder, Skin Story
Rashi Sethi is the co-founder of Skin Story, a UAE-based homegrown beauty brand offering premium, vegan, cruelty-free makeup. Launched in November 2021 in Dubai with co-founder Nidhi Sethi, the brand debuted three clean, cruelty-free, non-toxic multisticks. The premium multisticks include three shades that can be easily applied on eyes, lips and face made from vegan, natural ingredients, each engineered for different purposes.
Latest
Starting a Business
The Pros And Cons Of Starting A Business In The UAE
Insights from the entrepreneurs behind UAE-born beauty brand, Skin Story.