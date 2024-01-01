Renuka Gunjahalli
Founder and Business Consultant, Jupiter Business Mentors
Renuka Gunjahalli is Founder and Business Consultant at Jupiter Business Mentors, a homegrown platform dedicated to fostering the startup community and small and medium business enterprises with access to experienced executives and industry experts from various areas of business.
Latest
Five Reasons Why Every Entrepreneur Needs A Great Mentor
Globally, we have witnessed, business founders who have been mentored by a top-performing entrepreneur are three times more likely to become top performers themselves