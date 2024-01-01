Roxie Nafousi
Roxie Nafousi is a self-development coach, inspirational speaker, manifesting expert, and two-time Sunday Times bestselling author. Her commitment to transforming the lives of people who suffer with emotional and mental health issues, and helping them to fulfil their potential, has seen her become a renowned figure in the wellness world. Her debut book, Manifest: 7 Steps to Living Your Best Life, has become a global success since it entered the market in January 2022, and is widely regarded as the must-have guide to manifestation. Hailed as ‘the manifesting queen’ by Forbes and Financial Times, Roxie brings her unique approach to self-development across the world, hosting corporate workshops for the world’s largest companies including Google, Meta, Rothschild, and many more. Roxie also hosts her own sell-out workshops and webinars.
Manifesting Success: Seven Steps That Can Help Transform Your Professional Life
Self-development coach and manifesting expert Roxie Nafousi shares practical steps to help level up your career.