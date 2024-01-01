Saahil Mehta
Entrepreneur and author
Saahil Mehta is an entrepreneur, author, and passionate mountaineer. Over the last 10 years, Saahil scaled four of the tallest mountains in the world, a dream that he harbored since childhood. As a global citizen, Saahil has built successful businesses across 3 continents, has written a book on personal disruption, and coaches ambitious leaders on scaling their summit.
Latest
Five Life Lessons From A Mountaineer's Diary To Live A Zero Regrets Life
It is only failure if you do not learn anything- otherwise, it is a true gift for the future.
Break Free: Make Yourself Your Number One Priority
The choice is yours to be happy and content, regardless of the external world. We just happen to be often looking in the wrong direction.
