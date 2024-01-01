Sami Al Mufleh, a Jordanian national, is the CEO of the Dubai-based Out of Home (OOH) company. Al Mufleh is an accredited civil engineer, having received his Bachelor of Science Engineering degree at Jordan University, followed by a master's degree in Business Administration from Cambridge University. Professionally, Al Mufleh was the General Manager of Backlite Advertising, subsequently founding his own firm in 2003, Hills Advertising Company L.L.C. highly situated in the industry. The Hills Group of companies umbrellas several different corporate endeavors of Al Mufleh, including healthcare, investments, hospitality, and real estate. The Hills Group of companies operate across 15 countries with business primarily concentrated in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Al Mufleh has been the recipient of several regional awards, and also recognized for his philanthropic endeavors.